Navalny jail shows grim reality of Russia-EU diplomacy

Photos from inside the prison where opposition hero Alexei Navalny is being held show the grubby reality behind Russia-EU diplomacy.
A Russian court sentenced Navalny to three and a half years on bogus charges on Tuesday (2 February), while police arrested another 1,400 pro-Navalny protesters.
He is being held at the Matrosskaya Tishina prison in Moscow until his appeal is heard, when he is likely to be transferred to a more remote penal colony.
Foreign ministers from Germ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.