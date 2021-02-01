Finnish EU envoy to investigate 'dire' Ethiopia war

The security situation in Ethiopia was "dire", as Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto prepared to travel to the region on an EU fact-finding mission.
"Nearly three months after the start of the conflict ... the security situation in Tigray [a region of Ethiopia] remains dire, with reports of localised fighting especially in rural areas," Haavisto told EUobserver.
"There is news circulating that hundreds of thousands of people have yet to receive [humanitarian] assistance," he...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
