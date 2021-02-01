Ad
euobserver
Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (r) and EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Interview

Finnish EU envoy to investigate 'dire' Ethiopia war

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The security situation in Ethiopia was "dire", as Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto prepared to travel to the region on an EU fact-finding mission.

"Nearly three months after the start of the conflict ... the security situation in Tigray [a region of Ethiopia] remains dire, with reports of localised fighting especially in rural areas," Haavisto told EUobserver.

"There is news circulating that hundreds of thousands of people have yet to receive [humanitarian] assistance," he...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Cyberattack behind Tigray blackout, says Ethiopia
EU fears 'unravelling' of Ethiopia
Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (r) and EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections