EU top diplomat should 'ask about Putin's palace'

EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell should needle Russia about president Vladimir Putin's private palace when he is in Moscow next week, Zhanna Nemstova, a Russian activist, has told EUobserver.

"It's worth asking all those whom he [Borrell] will meet about Putin's palace," she said.

"He [Borrell] should ask who owns the palace. Certainly, he should speak about it in his conversations with [Russian] journalists. Probably, he'll get some answers from the Russian authorities ...