'Rainbow families' not recognised across half of EU

The first-ever EU strategy for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, non-binary, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) equality, unveiled last month, sets out actions and initiatives to ensure the safety and equal rights of LGBTIQ people in the EU.
As part of this, the European Commission also pledges to recognise the rights of rainbow families for the first time.
These are families that are headed by people who identi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Natalie Picken is an analyst working in the area of home affairs and social policy at RAND Europe. She is involved in research for the European Platform for Investing in Children.
Natalie Picken is an analyst working in the area of home affairs and social policy at RAND Europe. She is involved in research for the European Platform for Investing in Children.