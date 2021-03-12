Why you shouldn't trust Ireland's economic statistics

Ireland is the only EU member state which avoided recession in 2020. A miracle? No – Ireland is the European Union's tax haven.

The country uses an incentive system for intangible asset transfers on a scale that distorts its own national accounts.

Irish statistics have little in common with the actual picture of the economy – artificial transactions account for 20 percent of GDP.

Irish GDP expanded by 3.0 percent in 2020, boosted by exports from multinational companies spe...