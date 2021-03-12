Why you shouldn't trust Ireland's economic statistics

Ireland is the only EU member state which avoided recession in 2020. A miracle? No – Ireland is the European Union's tax haven.
The country uses an incentive system for intangible asset transfers on a scale that distorts its own national accounts.
Irish statistics have little in common with the actual picture of the economy – artificial transactions account for 20 percent of GDP.
Irish GDP expanded by 3.0 percent in 2020, boosted by exports from multinational companies spe...
Krzysztof Marczewski, Jakub Rybacki, Jakub Sawulski are economists from the Polish Economic Institute.
