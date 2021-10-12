EU helps Georgieva keep IMF job, US backs down

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has voiced full confidence in its chief, Kristalina Georgieva, a Bulgarian former EU commissioner, following a row on China.

It spoke out late on Monday (11 October) after several days of internal discussions, which pitted the US, who wanted her to go, and EU states, who wanted her to stay.

"This has obviously been a difficult episode for me personally," she said, according to Reuters.

"However, I want to express my unyielding support ...