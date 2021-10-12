Ad
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has been accused of manipulating country data to favour China in a previous role as number two at the World Bank (Photo: European Commission)

EU helps Georgieva keep IMF job, US backs down

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has voiced full confidence in its chief, Kristalina Georgieva, a Bulgarian former EU commissioner, following a row on China.

It spoke out late on Monday (11 October) after several days of internal discussions, which pitted the US, who wanted her to go, and EU states, who wanted her to stay.

"This has obviously been a difficult episode for me personally," she said, according to Reuters.

"However, I want to express my unyielding support ...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

