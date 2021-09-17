Ad
euobserver
Textiles consumed in the EU generated more than 300 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent in 2017, making it the fifth-largest impact origin of each European and UK citizen (Photo: European Commission)

Fast fashion vs. climate - how 'repair & resell' is the new model

Green Economy
Opinion
by Baptiste Carriere-Pradal, Amsterdam,

You have probably all read the latest IPCC report, or at least heard about the findings. What a grim, alarming but realistic picture. Again, we have been reminded of the urgent need to limit global warming to two degrees celsius.

Yet, these ambitions are primarily based on an irrational trust in people's goodwill to act.

When the last tree was cut down from the Easter Island in the 1600s, sealing the fate of its inhabitants by loc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Baptiste Carriere-Pradal is chair of the Policy Hub – circularity for Apparel and Footwear, which unites the apparel and footwear industry to speak in one voice and propose policies that accelerate circular practices.

Related articles

Why Europe should stop worrying about 'sportswashing'
Burkinis and 'soul caps' - policing Olympic women back in fashion
MEPs seek to hold firms liable for supply-chain abuses
Why the EU delay on supply chains? Corporate lobbying
Textiles consumed in the EU generated more than 300 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent in 2017, making it the fifth-largest impact origin of each European and UK citizen (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Baptiste Carriere-Pradal is chair of the Policy Hub – circularity for Apparel and Footwear, which unites the apparel and footwear industry to speak in one voice and propose policies that accelerate circular practices.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections