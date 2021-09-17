Fast fashion vs. climate - how 'repair & resell' is the new model

You have probably all read the latest IPCC report, or at least heard about the findings. What a grim, alarming but realistic picture. Again, we have been reminded of the urgent need to limit global warming to two degrees celsius.
Yet, these ambitions are primarily based on an irrational trust in people's goodwill to act.
When the last tree was cut down from the Easter Island in the 1600s, sealing the fate of its inhabitants by loc...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Baptiste Carriere-Pradal is chair of the Policy Hub – circularity for Apparel and Footwear, which unites the apparel and footwear industry to speak in one voice and propose policies that accelerate circular practices.
Baptiste Carriere-Pradal is chair of the Policy Hub – circularity for Apparel and Footwear, which unites the apparel and footwear industry to speak in one voice and propose policies that accelerate circular practices.