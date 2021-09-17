Fast fashion vs. climate - how 'repair & resell' is the new model

You have probably all read the latest IPCC report, or at least heard about the findings. What a grim, alarming but realistic picture. Again, we have been reminded of the urgent need to limit global warming to two degrees celsius.

Yet, these ambitions are primarily based on an irrational trust in people's goodwill to act.

When the last tree was cut down from the Easter Island in the 1600s, sealing the fate of its inhabitants by loc...