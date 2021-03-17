Ad
euobserver
Even in normal times, it would have been challenging to reach and engage with citizens - let alone during a global pandemic (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

'Future EU' conference: good idea, bad timing

EU Political
Opinion
by Reneta Shipkova, Brussels,

Let's put aside the choice of the unattractive name of the upcoming EU-wide initiative: "Conference for the Future of Europe".

Let's also put aside its many presidents (three honorary presidents and three executive presidents, after abandoning the idea of a single "eminent European personality" to act as the conference's chair), and the drastic shortening of its duration (from two years to less than one) - which is difficult to explain with any other arguments but serving the pre-electi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

12-month Future EU Conference is 'impossible', expert warns
Why a shortened 'Future Europe' conference suits France
Future of Europe: Nearly half of citizens want reforms
Even in normal times, it would have been challenging to reach and engage with citizens - let alone during a global pandemic (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections