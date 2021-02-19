Ad
euobserver
Deforestation. The EU Commission said diligence rules should be mandatory to tackle forced labour and environmental harm in value chains of EU companies (Photo: Basil & Tracy Brooks)

EU pushes WTO reform and Paris agenda in new trade plan

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Thursday (18 February) presented a revision of the bloc's trade policy, saying sustainability will be at the core of its new "open, sustainable and assertive" strategy.

Brussels will seek a commitment from all G20 countries on achieving climate neutrality as soon as possible, urging them to reflect this ambition on their national targets under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Uzbekistan not even close to meriting EU's trade scheme
Vietnam jails journalist critical of EU trade deal
EU prepares to ratify post-Brexit trade deal
Commission blames Irish border cock-up on trade chief
Deforestation. The EU Commission said diligence rules should be mandatory to tackle forced labour and environmental harm in value chains of EU companies (Photo: Basil & Tracy Brooks)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections