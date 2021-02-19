EU pushes WTO reform and Paris agenda in new trade plan

The European Commission on Thursday (18 February) presented a revision of the bloc's trade policy, saying sustainability will be at the core of its new "open, sustainable and assertive" strategy.
Brussels will seek a commitment from all G20 countries on achieving climate neutrality as soon as possible, urging them to reflect this ambition on their national targets under the 2015 Paris Agreement.
...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.