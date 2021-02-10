Hungary breaks with EU on Russia, China vaccines

Hungary plans to start vaccinating its citizens with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as early as possibly this week, making it the first EU country to do so.

Hungary is also the first EU country where national authorities have given the green light to the Russian jab, which has not been approved yet by the EU medicines regulator.

Russia will ship two million vaccine doses to Hungary in the next three months, under a deal between Budapest and Moscow, enough for one million people. Hun...