Ad
euobserver
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban is facing elections next year, against a united opposition (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Analysis

Hungary breaks with EU on Russia, China vaccines

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary plans to start vaccinating its citizens with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as early as possibly this week, making it the first EU country to do so.

Hungary is also the first EU country where national authorities have given the green light to the Russian jab, which has not been approved yet by the EU medicines regulator.

Russia will ship two million vaccine doses to Hungary in the next three months, under a deal between Budapest and Moscow, enough for one million people. Hun...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

The EU's vaccine strategy - the key points
EU to control vaccine exports in row over delays
Russia humiliates Borrell in Moscow
EU controls vaccine exports, as AstraZeneca jab approved
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban is facing elections next year, against a united opposition (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections