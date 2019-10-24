Ad
Belgrade: One EU diplomat told the Financial Times that Serbia belongs in the EU 'because of simple geography' - a statement valid for the rest of the Balkan region (Photo: Milos Milosevic)

EU enlargement freeze prompts Serbia rethink

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday (23 October) that following the EU's rejection to open accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, "the region cannot rely solely on its western neighbours".

During the last EU summit, France, Denmark, and the Netherlands blocked enlargement talks with the two Balkan countries in what was considered a "histor...

Snap elections in North Macedonia after EU rejection
EU keeps North Macedonia and Albania at arm's length
EU report recognises Albania's achievements
EU fails to deliver on Albania and North Macedonia
