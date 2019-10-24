EU enlargement freeze prompts Serbia rethink

The president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday (23 October) that following the EU's rejection to open accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, "the region cannot rely solely on its western neighbours".
During the last EU summit, France, Denmark, and the Netherlands blocked enlargement talks with the two Balkan countries in what was considered a "histor...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
