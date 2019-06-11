Ad
European foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini with the incumbent prime minister of Albania, Edi Rama, in December 2017 (Photo: EEAS)

EU report recognises Albania's achievements

by Hugo Stride, Tirana,

On 29 May, EU foreign policy cheif, Federica Mogherini, advised the EU council to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia this June.

As Mogherini highlighted in her statement, both countries "have shown a strong determination to advance on the EU path and achieved results that are concrete and must be irreversible".

Unfortunately, recognition of Albania's progress through the opening of accession t...

Author Bio

Hugo Stride is a former UK diplomat, and now advises the government of Albania on electoral reform & EU accession as a senior partner at NBE Global Strategies.

