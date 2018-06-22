Merkel and Juncker's mini-summit risks fiasco

A special summit designed to help Germany deal with immigration has turned into a car crash before it began.

The draft summit declaration has gone in the bin because Italy said no to keeping migrants out of Germany.

One of the principal guests, France, has called two of the others, Austria and Italy, "lepers".

Four other EU states, who were not invited, have rubbished the summit as a club of "migrant-loving friends".

The top echelons of the European Commission have...