Sundays' meeting designed to appease Angela Merkel's Bavarian coalition partner and supposed 'ally', Horst Seehofer (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Merkel and Juncker's mini-summit risks fiasco

Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A special summit designed to help Germany deal with immigration has turned into a car crash before it began.

The draft summit declaration has gone in the bin because Italy said no to keeping migrants out of Germany.

One of the principal guests, France, has called two of the others, Austria and Italy, "lepers".

Four other EU states, who were not invited, have rubbished the summit as a club of "migrant-loving friends".

The top echelons of the European Commission have...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

