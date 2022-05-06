Calls to fix food market as world faces 'largest crisis in history'

The war in Ukraine is fueling the "perfect storm" for a new and serious food crisis that could have been avoided, a new report by the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food (IPES) warned on Friday (6 May).
Food prices were already high before Russia invaded Ukraine.
But the conflict has sparked what is considered the third food crisis in 15 years due to the disruption of Ukrainian and Russian grain exports — both major Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
