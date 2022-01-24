Omicron wreaks havoc across eastern Europe

Just emerging from the previous wave of Covid infections, eastern European nations are again being put to the test.
Many of these EU member states plus east European nations have already recorded some of the highest pandemic mortality rates in the world. It is expected that the new Omicron variant will inflict catastrophic pressure on these countries' healthcare systems.
Coronavirus deaths in eastern Europe exceeded one million and the number is expected to rise as the Omicron var...
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.
