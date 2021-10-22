Gas price spike exposes rift at EU summit

The first topic leaders discussed at the EU summit on Thursday (21 October) were the continent's soaring gas prices, which have lead to a spike in household energy bills - amid widespread disagreement on how to solve the issue.

Most member states have already implemented tax cuts and subsidies to cushion some of the effects. But a group of countries led by Spain have pressed the council to act more decisively.

"We want to impress on the council a sense of urgency," Spanish prime...