MEP office expenses kept secret on dubious evidence

The European Parliament is using seven-year old data, based on guesswork, as an excuse not to audit how MEPs spend their €4,500 monthly office allowances.

Each MEP gets that lump sum every month to cover office expenses - totalling some €40m a year in public money.

But transparency-driven efforts to make sure the money is properly spent has been blocked for years by the European Parliament's administration and some of the MEPs' themselves leadership.

They claim anywhere betw...