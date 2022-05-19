More EU teams needed to prosecute Ukraine war crimes

Putin's invasion of Ukraine has brought unprecedented atrocities not seen in Europe since the World War II. Eyewitness reports and the preliminary work of Ukrainian investigators suggest Russian military forces have committed widespread war crimes and even genocidal acts in several areas in Ukraine.
We have all recalled in horror at the sight of indiscriminate attacks, and reports of abductions, extrajudicial executions, rape and torture. Unfortunately, what we have heard so far is prob...
Malik Azmani is a Dutch MEP and vice-president of Renew Europe.
