euobserver
Some of these chemicals have been found in soil, drinking water, food, animals and even humans (Photo: Andrew Mason)

MEPs call to speed up curbs on toxic 'forever chemicals'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs have raised concerns over the level of contamination of some hazardous chemicals in Europe, prompting calls to speed up the restrictions on so-called "forever chemicals".

Forever chemicals, technically known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), earned this nickname because they are considered nearly indestructible.

Over recent years, some of these substances have become subject to scrutiny over their impact on the environment and human health.

