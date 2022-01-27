Greenpeace demands EU end 'ghost flights'

Greenpeace wants the EU to scrap rules requiring airlines to maintain flights to airports at the risk of losing their landing slots.
The issue has seen airlines, such as Lufthansa, fly so-called ghost flights, posing questions on damaging emissions amid key proposals by the EU to curb climate change.
"For us, a ghost flight is a flight that only has a maximum of a couple of passengers and is a flight, which the airline would not operate, without that slot regulation," said Herwig ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
