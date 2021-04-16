Ad
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky sent an invite to Ursula von der Leyen to attend Ukraine's independence day in August (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen's summer plans undisclosed, after Ukraine snub

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will not go to Ukraine's independence day at the end of August due to an undisclosed busy schedule.

When asked what is on her agenda, the commission could not say.

"I can't give you any details about the president's schedule at the end of August today," its chief spokesperson Eric Mamer told reporters on Thursday (15 April).

Instead, he said her schedule will only be revealed a week in advance of Ukraine's 30th anniversary h...

