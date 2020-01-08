US and Iran: Shoot and tweet, then think ...

If the world was hoping for 2020 to be a calmer decade, Iranian major general Soleimani's death quickly reminded us that global security and stability is on the edge.

On paper, removing Soleimani is a welcome move, celebrated by those he oppressed and the families of those he murdered at home and abroad.

However, Soleimani's killing has also highlighted the US president's lack of a coherent strategy to guide the West through th...