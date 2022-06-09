Ad
After an intense debate in March, EU leaders agreed to grant Spain and Portugal the chance to set their own electricity prices (Photo: European Union)

Brussels approves Spanish-Portuguese state-aid price-cap

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Spain and Portugal will be able to use €8.4bn in state aid to ease the burden of high energy prices on consumers living in the Iberian Peninsula.

The European Commission finally approved the so-called 'Iberian exception' on Wednesday (8 June), recognising that the Spanish and Portuguese economies are experiencing "a serious disturbance" due to an increase in energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The state aid plan of €6.3bn for Spain and €2.1bn for Portugal is inte...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

