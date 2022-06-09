Brussels approves Spanish-Portuguese state-aid price-cap

Spain and Portugal will be able to use €8.4bn in state aid to ease the burden of high energy prices on consumers living in the Iberian Peninsula.

The European Commission finally approved the so-called 'Iberian exception' on Wednesday (8 June), recognising that the Spanish and Portuguese economies are experiencing "a serious disturbance" due to an increase in energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The state aid plan of €6.3bn for Spain and €2.1bn for Portugal is inte...