'Systemic' lack of scrutiny on EU's €723.7bn recovery fund

The EU Commission on Wednesday (1 June) endorsed the Polish reconstruction fund, potentially unlocking up to €36bn for Warsaw — its share of the €723.8bn Covid-19 recovery and resilience (RRF) fund, despite doubts over its commitment to legal reforms.

As a condition, the country has to meet strict deadlines for judicial reforms "before the end of the second quarter," which is in less than a month.

Still, two out of three co...