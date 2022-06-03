'Systemic' lack of scrutiny on EU's €723.7bn recovery fund

The EU Commission on Wednesday (1 June) endorsed the Polish reconstruction fund, potentially unlocking up to €36bn for Warsaw — its share of the €723.8bn Covid-19 recovery and resilience (RRF) fund, despite doubts over its commitment to legal reforms.
As a condition, the country has to meet strict deadlines for judicial reforms "before the end of the second quarter," which is in less than a month.
Still, two out of three co...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.