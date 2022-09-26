Czech presidency proposes fossil-fuel tax compromise

The EU's 27 energy ministers will meet for the third time this Friday (30 September) to discuss a set of response measures to the energy crisis.

Energy has now become the "main priority" of the Czech presidency, the country's minister of industry, Jozef Síkela, said at the EU Sustainable Energy Week on Monday.

But Síkela also warned plans must be "fair and socially-acceptable even for the most vulnerable citizen...