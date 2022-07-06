Ad
euobserver
Greece's prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Strasbourg plenary (Photo: European Union 2022 - Source : EP)

Greece defends disputed media and migration track record

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis defended his country's track record on migration and media freedoms, two issues that have generated international outrage.

Speaking to European lawmakers on Tuesday (5 July) in Strasbourg, Mitsotakis refuted evidence of illegal pushbacks of asylum seekers at the land border with Turkey and in the Aegean Sea.

He said Greece fully respects fundamental rights, despite numerous reports by i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Lack of legal clarity on EU 'pushbacks' of migrants at sea
Death toll rising after thousands storm Spain's wall in Africa
Greek minister denies pushbacks despite evidence
Greece's prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Strasbourg plenary (Photo: European Union 2022 - Source : EP)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections