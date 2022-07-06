Greece defends disputed media and migration track record

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis defended his country's track record on migration and media freedoms, two issues that have generated international outrage.
Speaking to European lawmakers on Tuesday (5 July) in Strasbourg, Mitsotakis refuted evidence of illegal pushbacks of asylum seekers at the land border with Turkey and in the Aegean Sea.
He said Greece fully respects fundamental rights, despite numerous reports by i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.