Electricity prices in countries such as Spain hit a new record this August (Photo: European Commission)

EU now mulling options to reduce electricity demand

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU is considering measures to cut electricity demand as part of its efforts to tackle skyrocketing energy prices, a senior European Commission official said on Thursday (1 September).

Until now, efforts have primarily focused on reducing gas consumption amid concerns that Russia could further curb gas flows to the region or cut off supplies completely.

But the European Commission is now also examining an electricity demand-reduction plan to deal with soaring energy prices.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

