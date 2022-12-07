Ad
euobserver
EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said 'China violates global trade rules' and 'subjects an EU member state to economic coercion' (Photo: European Commission)

EU takes legal action against China over Lithuania

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU on Wednesday (7 December) said it has launched legal proceedings against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for alleged restrictions imposed by Beijing on Lithuania's exports.

The EU Commission estimates that China cut trade from the Baltic country by 80 percent this year after Vilnius broke diplomatic custom last December and allowed a Taiwanese office in Lithuania to bear the name Taiwan.

Most countries use the term Chinese Taipei to avoid offending China, whic...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Lithuania seeks EU protection from Chinese bullying
Time to stop China's economic hostage-taking of Lithuania
EU's China stance 'here to stay' despite Taiwan tensions
Lithuania only EU state to back Pelosi on Taiwan
EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said 'China violates global trade rules' and 'subjects an EU member state to economic coercion' (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections