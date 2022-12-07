EU takes legal action against China over Lithuania

The EU on Wednesday (7 December) said it has launched legal proceedings against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for alleged restrictions imposed by Beijing on Lithuania's exports.
The EU Commission estimates that China cut trade from the Baltic country by 80 percent this year after Vilnius broke diplomatic custom last December and allowed a Taiwanese office in Lithuania to bear the name Taiwan.
Most countries use the term Chinese Taipei to avoid offending China, whic...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
