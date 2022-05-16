Russia's war stifles EU pandemic recovery

Europe's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic fallout is taking a hit from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Higher inflation and slower growth are among the projections the European Commission on Monday (16 May) announced.
"The war has clearly exacerbated the headwinds that were previously expected to gradually fade," economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters in Brussels.
A surge in energy prices comes as the European Union tries to wean itself off Russian ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
