Gentiloni: 'The war has clearly exacerbated the headwinds that were previously expected to gradually fade' (Photo: European Union, 2022)

Russia's war stifles EU pandemic recovery

EU Political
Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Europe's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic fallout is taking a hit from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Higher inflation and slower growth are among the projections the European Commission on Monday (16 May) announced.

"The war has clearly exacerbated the headwinds that were previously expected to gradually fade," economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters in Brussels.

A surge in energy prices comes as the European Union tries to wean itself off Russian ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

