EU Commission: laws allowing Belarus pushbacks need changes

The European Commission will likely demand Poland, Latvia and Lithuania tweak recent migration laws in response to the ongoing Belarus border confrontation.

All three EU states have declared states of emergencies in respect to Belarusian tactics to shuffle people to the borders, triggering tensions and calls for tougher sanctions against the regime in Minsk.

"We are in close contact, in dialogue with the three countries," European home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told MEPs...