Netherlands warns against EU carbon credit sell-off

EU energy ministers are set to meet on Friday (9 September) to discuss skyrocketing energy and gas prices and ways to quickly replace Russian gas flows, which have been drastically reduced since last year.
As part of a broader strategy, the European Commission has said countries could sell more carbon allowances to industry — which would allow factories and power plants to pollute more.
This could raise €20bn, which could...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
