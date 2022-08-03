UN: 10 million fled Ukraine since war began

The escalation of the war in Ukraine has forced more than 10 million people from Ukraine to cross the border into neighbouring countries since late February, the UN Refugee Agency reported on Tuesday (August 2).
The agency's tally has recorded a total of 10,107,957 border crossings from Ukraine since the war began.
"It is one of the largest forced displacement crises since World War II, and ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
