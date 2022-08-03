Ad
More than 6.1 million refugees from Ukraine have entered Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Russia, Slovakia, and Belarus since the war began (Photo: European Commission)

UN: 10 million fled Ukraine since war began

Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The escalation of the war in Ukraine has forced more than 10 million people from Ukraine to cross the border into neighbouring countries since late February, the UN Refugee Agency reported on Tuesday (August 2).

The agency's tally has recorded a total of 10,107,957 border crossings from Ukraine since the war began.

"It is one of the largest forced displacement crises since World War II, and ...

Ukraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

