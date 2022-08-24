Give Russians more visas — not fewer

At Helsinki airport, there is a screen showing news about the war in Ukraine — in Russian.
A lot of Russians see this, as Finland is currently issuing 1,000 visas per day to Russian citizens. This means that a thousand citizens have a chance to escape Russian state propaganda about the war — fabricated, increasingly hysterical stories about Nato "encircling" Russia, the massacre in Bucha allegedly staged by Ukrainians, or Japan planning to attack Russia — and finally discover what atro...
Caroline de Gruyter is a correspondent and columnist for NRC Handelsblad, Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a column in De Standaard.
