On Ukraine Independence Day — a look ahead

Today (Wednesday, 24 August) we are observing the Day of Independence in Ukraine. Putin's violent aggression against the country has been going on for exactly half a year, with no foreseeable ending of the hostilities.

Over the past few months, we have witnessed numerous accounts of documented war crimes, including indiscriminate shelling of the cities, executions of the civilian population, forced disappearances, rapes and enormous material damage on critical civil infrastructure.