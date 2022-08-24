On Ukraine Independence Day — a look ahead

Today (Wednesday, 24 August) we are observing the Day of Independence in Ukraine. Putin's violent aggression against the country has been going on for exactly half a year, with no foreseeable ending of the hostilities.
Over the past few months, we have witnessed numerous accounts of documented war crimes, including indiscriminate shelling of the cities, executions of the civilian population, forced disappearances, rapes and enormous material damage on critical civil infrastructure.
Nikola Mokrović is an archivist and research coordinator at Documenta – Centre for Dealing with the Past in Croatia, and co-chair of the board at the EU-Russia Civil Society Forum, a network of currently 190 NGOs from the EU, Russia and the United Kingdom.
