How to enhance EU cybersecurity

It may have been slightly embarrassing for the EU when on 29 March the Hungarian news site Direkt 36 made known how the Hungarian foreign affairs ministry had been hacked for several months since December 2021 by Russian intelligence, a few days after the European Commission proudly announced it had strengthened cybersecurity with a new set of measure...
Kenneth Lasoen is a research fellow at the Clingendael Institute in the Netherlands.
