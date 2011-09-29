Ad
euobserver
Filat (l) with EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Taking the Eastern Partnership further

EU & the World
Opinion
by Vlad Filat,

Today’s summit of the Eastern Partnership in Warsaw is an important date for EU’s relations with its eastern neighbours.

Despite its successes, the Eastern Partnership is not without its critics, not least because it does not offer an accession perspective to the EU. But what I personally believe in is that if we do not see the light at the end of the tunnel, we should just walk faster. The faster we walk, the sooner we will see it. And the Eastern Partnership is both a compass and a m...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ukraine trial restarts on eve of EU summit
Russian decision boosts Moldova's EU entry prospects
Lukewarm declaration to mark EU summit in Warsaw
Filat (l) with EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections