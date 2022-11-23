'No substance' price ceiling for gas leaves everyone disgruntled

A European Commission proposal to limit the price of gas, which it presented ahead of a crucial meeting of energy ministers on Thursday (24 November), was immediately slammed by experts and politicians alike.
A group of 15 countries, including Spain and Greece, had pushed for a price ceiling to prevent gas prices from reaching the extreme heights seen in August.
But the commission plan capped the price at €275 per megawatt-hour and would only activate if prices exceeded that lev...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
