'No substance' price ceiling for gas leaves everyone disgruntled

A European Commission proposal to limit the price of gas, which it presented ahead of a crucial meeting of energy ministers on Thursday (24 November), was immediately slammed by experts and politicians alike.

A group of 15 countries, including Spain and Greece, had pushed for a price ceiling to prevent gas prices from reaching the extreme heights seen in August.

But the commission plan capped the price at €275 per megawatt-hour and would only activate if prices exceeded that lev...