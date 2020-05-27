Little love, as Berlin bids 'auf Wiedersehen' to Trumpism

He provoked lively debate about Russia, Iran, and Nato spending.
He might still clash with Germany on the Western Balkans, on which he remains a US special envoy.
But Richard Grenell, the outgoing US ambassador to Berlin, might well be remembered in Europe mostly for his "Trumpian" style, which did not help an already rocky transatlantic relationship.
Grenell, a 53-year old former civil servant and media consultant, harangued German politicians on the strategic dangers of ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
