Ad
euobserver
Recognised refugees should be integrated across other EU member states, says Greece (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Greece shouldn't have to integrate refugees, minister says

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greece says it should not have to integrate recognised refugees, suggesting they should be instead be free to travel to other EU member states.

The comments were made on Thursday (27 May) by Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi.

"First reception countries should not themselves participate in having to integrate refugees as already we provide for border protection, reception capacity, and asylum processing," he said.

Mitarachi made the comments in a hearing at the Europea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU mulls using new 'peace' fund to help Libyan coast guard
Internal paper lays out EU splits on 'returning' migrants
EU defends Spain, after thousands enter Ceuta enclave
Recognised refugees should be integrated across other EU member states, says Greece (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections