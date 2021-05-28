Greece shouldn't have to integrate refugees, minister says

Greece says it should not have to integrate recognised refugees, suggesting they should be instead be free to travel to other EU member states.
The comments were made on Thursday (27 May) by Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi.
"First reception countries should not themselves participate in having to integrate refugees as already we provide for border protection, reception capacity, and asylum processing," he said.
Mitarachi made the comments in a hearing at the Europea...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
