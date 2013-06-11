Bashing each other takes us nowhere

I have read with interest the fears about fading democracy in Hungary as they are mirrored in the international press, among them EUobserver.
As a Hungarian economist, who has spent some years in the European Parliament, I can perfectly understand the anxiety of guardians of democracy.
However, I think these anxieties are extremely exaggerated, usually echoing the opinions of the current opposition parties forgetting the old wisdom of the Romans: audiatur et altera pars.
On...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.