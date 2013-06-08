German court hearing on ECB actions this WEEK

On Tuesday and Wednesday (11-12 June), the German Constitutional court in Karlsruhe will hold public hearings on the legality of the European Central Bank's actions in the euro-crisis.

ECB vice-chief Joerg Asmussen will testify in defence of the actions - particularly an unlimited bond-buying programme which plaintiffs see as direct state support that is not allowed under EU law. The head of the German Central Bank, Jens Weidmann, who has constantly opposed the scheme, will also be pre...