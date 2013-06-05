Ad
Latvian currency in collection box: goodbye lat, hello euro (Photo: shnnn)

EU commission says Yes to Latvia euro entry

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Latvia is set to become the 18th member of the eurozone after the European Commission gave its application the green light on Wednesday (5 June).

"Latvia douze points is my message to Riga," Olli Rehn, the bloc's economic and monetary affairs commissioner, said while delivering his report, by reference to the scoring system in Europe's annual pop music competition, Eurovision.

He welcomed what he described as "a high degree of sustained economic convergence with the euro area."

Benjamin Fox

