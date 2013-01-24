Estonian President: EU citizens should trust the state on data rights

Estonia's President told data protection experts in Brussels on Wednesday (23 January) that the state is the only "fundamental guarantor of a citizen's digital life."

Toomas Hendrik Ilves, who also chairs a steering group that advises the European Commission on cloud computing, said the state has to step in where the market has failed to protect people's online data.

"We need to be much less concerned today about the state being the bad guy. It's not gone away, but that's not the...