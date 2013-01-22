Ad
euobserver
Al-Arabeed: still waiting to see if he gets the EU visa or not (Photo: EUobserver)

From Gaza to EU: one man's journey

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, GAZA,

The efforts of one Palestinian man to get to his scholarship at a European university show how cut off Gaza is from the normal world.

Twenty-four-year-old Maysara al-Arabeed left Gaza for the first time in his life on 30 October 2012.

He was going to the nearest Czech consulate, in Cairo, to apply for an EU visa in order to go to Charles University in Prague, where he had won an NGO-funded scholarship for a master's in international relations and security studies.

He told E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Israel vs. Palestine: One-Nil?
EU struggling to keep up with Israeli settlement plans
Hamas appeals for talks with EU diplomats
Al-Arabeed: still waiting to see if he gets the EU visa or not (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections