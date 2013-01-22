From Gaza to EU: one man's journey

The efforts of one Palestinian man to get to his scholarship at a European university show how cut off Gaza is from the normal world.

Twenty-four-year-old Maysara al-Arabeed left Gaza for the first time in his life on 30 October 2012.

He was going to the nearest Czech consulate, in Cairo, to apply for an EU visa in order to go to Charles University in Prague, where he had won an NGO-funded scholarship for a master's in international relations and security studies.

He told E...