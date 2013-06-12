Democracy is the real victim in the Greek tragedy

The IMF staff report leaked last Wednesday (5 June) evening was a guided missile aimed at the European Commission.
Contained in the Fund's 50-page mea culpa were two accusations levelled at the EU's executive arm: that it blocked an early, and much needed, restructuring of Greece's debts and that it sat on its hands while the Greek economy collapsed. Neither charge should come as a surprise.
The commission's response was a well executed, if utterly brazen, piece of political spin...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
