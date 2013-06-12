Democracy is the real victim in the Greek tragedy

The IMF staff report leaked last Wednesday (5 June) evening was a guided missile aimed at the European Commission.

Contained in the Fund's 50-page mea culpa were two accusations levelled at the EU's executive arm: that it blocked an early, and much needed, restructuring of Greece's debts and that it sat on its hands while the Greek economy collapsed. Neither charge should come as a surprise.

The commission's response was a well executed, if utterly brazen, piece of political spin...