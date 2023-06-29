EU to cut down asbestos exposure for workers to Dutch level

New EU rules on asbestos are seen as a victory by members of the European Parliament who have demanded a general overhaul of EU's asbestos policies.

The occupational exposure limit will be set 10 times lower than today, from 0.1 to 0.01 fibres per cm3 without a transition period. After a maximum six years the limit will be further decreased to 0.002 fibres per cm3. This is in line with the existing limit in the Netherlands, the lowest in the EU, and close to the limit of 0.001 fibres de...