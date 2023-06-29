Ad
euobserver

EU to cut down asbestos exposure for workers to Dutch level

Health & Society
by Staffan Dahllöf, Copenhagen,

New EU rules on asbestos are seen as a victory by members of the European Parliament who have demanded a general overhaul of EU's asbestos policies.

The occupational exposure limit will be set 10 times lower than today, from 0.1 to 0.01 fibres per cm3 without a transition period. After a maximum six years the limit will be further decreased to 0.002 fibres per cm3. This is in line with the existing limit in the Netherlands, the lowest in the EU, and close to the limit of 0.001 fibres de...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Staffan Dahllöf is a freelance reporter participating in the cross-border investigation Asbestos the Lethal Legacy, coordinated by Investigative Reporting Denmark and supported by Journalismfund.eu.

Related articles

EU clashes over protection of workers exposed to asbestos

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Staffan Dahllöf is a freelance reporter participating in the cross-border investigation Asbestos the Lethal Legacy, coordinated by Investigative Reporting Denmark and supported by Journalismfund.eu.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections