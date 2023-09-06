Ad
The report was published at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya (Photo: Demosh)

Africa's high green borrowing costs big obstacle, study finds

Africa
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Rapid action is needed to improve access to capital and lower financing costs to unlock "a wave" of clean-energy spending in Africa, a new report finds.

Authored by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), the report was launched on Wednesday (6 September) at the inaugural Africa Climate ...

