Tensions flare on EU states' bans of grain from Ukraine

Ukraine has filed a complaint against Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia before the World Trade Organization over grain import bans — amid rising trade tensions and protests.

"It is fundamentally important for us to prove that individual member states cannot ban the import of Ukrainian goods," said Ukraine economy minister Yuliya Svyridenko on Monday (18 September) in a statement.

"We need solidarity with them and protection of farmers' interests," she said, arguing that this is "a vio...