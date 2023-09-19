Ad
During nationwide protests, Bulgarian farmers demanded an extension of the ban on imports of wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds from Ukraine (Photo: Jan Fidler)

Tensions flare on EU states' bans of grain from Ukraine

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Ukraine has filed a complaint against Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia before the World Trade Organization over grain import bans — amid rising trade tensions and protests.

"It is fundamentally important for us to prove that individual member states cannot ban the import of Ukrainian goods," said Ukraine economy minister Yuliya Svyridenko on Monday (18 September) in a statement.

"We need solidarity with them and protection of farmers' interests," she said, arguing that this is "a vio...

Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

