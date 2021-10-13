Ad
Clearly demarcating the red line to extremism is something we can all do

Weakening of EU's democratic right should worry everyone

by Michael Meyer-Resende, Berlin,

The political right in the EU has had a bad week.

Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned amid a criminal investigation into possible abuse of public funds to publish favourable opinion polls in a newspaper.

Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš lost parliamentary elections.

And in Germany, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is losing hope to form a government after its poor showing in federal elections.

This looks like good news for democracy.

Given all th...

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International (DRI), a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

