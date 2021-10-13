Weakening of EU's democratic right should worry everyone

The political right in the EU has had a bad week.
Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned amid a criminal investigation into possible abuse of public funds to publish favourable opinion polls in a newspaper.
Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš lost parliamentary elections.
And in Germany, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is losing hope to form a government after its poor showing in federal elections.
This looks like good news for democracy.
Given all th...
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International (DRI), a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
