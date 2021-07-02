Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children

The children came first. One by one they were handed onto the Ocean Viking search and rescue boat.
Among them, a small, frail and dehydrated crippled boy. His wheelchair was still in the wooden boat, along with some of the adults.
They had spent two days at sea after leaving from Zuwara, a port city in Libya. They had also just made a narrow escape from the Libyan Coast Guard.
The Libyans had intercepted them around 10 nautical miles inside Malta's search-and-rescue zone.
Nikolaj Nielsen, an EUobserver journalist, is embedded on the Ocean Viking for the coming weeks, reporting exclusively from the boat on the Mediterranean migration route.
